Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2024 – 13:56

The 13-year-old girl who was gang-raped in Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, told police that she met one of the suspects, also a minor, through social media. According to police officer Lyvia Cristina Bonella, who is responsible for the case, the girl believed she was in a romantic relationship with the boy.

The crime took place in July, but only came to light this week, with the arrest of one of the ten people involved, an 18-year-old man. Four other teenagers who also participated in the crime have already been identified. The police said they are continuing their efforts to identify and arrest all those involved.

In a statement, the São Paulo Department of Security reported that “the aforementioned case is being investigated through a police inquiry opened by the Women’s Defense Department of Praia Grande. The police authority continues to carry out investigations to identify and arrest all suspects involved. Additional details about the occurrence will be withheld due to the nature of the case and because it involves a minor.”

Rape against children and adolescents increases among the youngest

Rape against children and adolescents increased in Brazil in 2023, especially in younger age groups.

The data is included in the survey “Panorama of Lethal and Sexual Violence Against Children and Adolescents in Brazil”, released on Tuesday, the 13th, by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Brazilian Public Security Forum (FBSP).

According to the study, records of this type of crime increased by 23.5% among victims aged 0 to 4 years and 17.3% among those aged 5 to 9 years. Among victims aged 10 to 14 years, the increase was 11.4% compared to 2022.