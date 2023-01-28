Despite being one of the leads in the “Teen Wolf” series, O’Brien stepped aside for the film. What happened and how was his absence justified?

After months of waiting, “Teen wolf: the movie” has finally been released. Fans are excited to return to see the plot of the teen wolf, although not all have been happy with the cast that returned, since there is a quite evident absence: that of Dylan O’Brien What Stiles stilinski. The actor gave life to one of the most beloved characters on the MTV series, so what prevented his return to the show?

Why isn’t Dylan O’Brien in “Teen Wolf: The Movie”?

Shortly after the movie was announced teen wolf, the cast was taking shape and, unfortunately, it was confirmed that O’Brien withdrew from his participation. In fact, it was he himself who explained his decision.

“The show couldn’t be dearer to me. It was the first thing I ever did, and there are a lot of people I love dearly. It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened so fast. We didn’t really know what was going on and they threw it at us a bit at once”, commented the artist in a previous interview with Variety.

Even so, he commented that he was satisfied with the story and closure that his character had in fiction: “Ultimately, I decided that it had been in a very good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them the best and I’m going to see it the first night it opens. I hope it’s great, but I’m not going to be in it.”

Dylan O’Brien reveals why he turned down being in the “Teen Wolf” movie. Photo: MTV

How did you justify the absence of Stiles in “Teen wolf: the movie”?

Although Stiles does not appear in “Teen Wolf”, this has not prevented the boy from being named in one or another scene, to give context to his absence. Thus, in the plot it was explained that Stilinski now works with the FBI.

Likewise, it is mentioned that Lydia and he broke off their relationship, after she took as a premonition a recurring dream in which Stiles died, the product of a car accident.