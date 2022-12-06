During the day, Paramount has published on Youtube the official trailer dedicated to Teen Wolf: The Moviea cinematographic work that will be broadcast in America exclusively on Paramount+ early next year, and will arrive in Italy again in the first part of 2023. Specific dates will be announced at a later time.

The trailer, which we offer on the cover of the article, was revealed during the joint panel dedicated to Comic Con Experience of Sao Paulo in Brazil. This meeting also saw some of the members of the movie castWhich Shelley Hennig And Colton Haynesmoderated by the founding partner of Omelette Group, Marcelo Forlani.

As defined by Press releaseTeen Wolf: The Movie is written and produced by Jeff Davisand produced by MTV Entertainment Studios And mgm extensionand will see the werewolf Scott McCall gather new allies following the emergence of a terrifying new evil, one that may be the most powerful they have ever faced.

The full cast of the film includes Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, JR Bourne, Orny Adams, Colton Haynes, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley, Seth Gilliam, Ian Bohen, Dylan Sprayberry, Vince Mattis, Khylin Rhambo , Amy Workman, Nobi Nakanishi and Tyler Hoechlin.