NEW YORK. On March 6, 2015, 17-year-old Rudolph Farias IV went out to walk the dogs in Houston, Texas and never came home. Only now, eight years later, has he been miraculously found alive. This was revealed by the Texas Center for the Missing, the center for missing persons. People called 911 after seeing an unconscious young man outside a church with cuts and bruises, Farias’s mother told local TV, saying she believed her son had been abused and beaten. Now the boy, who is 25 years old, is in hospital: it is not clear what happened to him, but the woman thinks the path to recovery will be long.

Over the years the family has expressed concern about his mental health saying he had been suffering from depression since his brother’s death in a motorcycle accident years earlier. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, nearly 360,000 reports of missing children were filed with the FBI in 2022.