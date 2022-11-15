A 17-year-old Belgian boy was tortured by a drug gang for tipping off a rival gang about the location of 300 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of 15 million euros. His ear was cut off in the garage of a farm in Maldegem, Belgium. The tendons of his hand also suffered and he got stabbed in his foot.

