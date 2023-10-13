Also Teen Titans is able to provide considerable inspiration for various reinterpretations by enthusiasts, as demonstrated by this Starfire cosplay from yazbunnyywhich is truly very faithful to the original.

Princess of the planet Tamaran, Starfire is also known in Italy by the name of Stella Rubia, although the real one would be Koriand’r, in the language of his home planet. She is one of the main characters of Teen Titans, as well as one of the most fascinating super heroines of the series and the DC universe.

In addition to having been linked to Dick Grayson for a long period, following his exploits as Robin and then also as Nightwing, Starfire is also an extremely powerful fighter, being equipped with superhuman powers in terms of strength, endurance, speed and agility. She is practically semi-invulnerable and extremely skilled in combat, as well as being able to fly and emit energy beams.