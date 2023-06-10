Lada Lumos he did a great job Starfire cosplay: prominent member of the new Teen Titansthose created by Marv Wolfman and George Perez in 1980, the alien princess shines like a star in this interpretation.

The photo is clearly the party of post-processing between fire, smoke, rocks and special powers, but to stand out above all else is of course theamazing physique of the Russian model, who looks like something out of a cartoon.

“Hello Earth friends!” Lada wrote in her post at Instagram. “I’m so excited to be able to share my latest shoot with you! I had so much fun creating this vibrant and powerful costume, and I can’t wait to show you more!”

Among the most recent works of the Russian cosplayer, her Aerith from Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Albedo from Overlord and Miss Marvel in her classic costume stand out.