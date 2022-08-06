THE Teen Titans are one of many successful DC series and have seen various types of adaptations, animated and otherwise. The world of cosplay cannot put aside its passion for the characters of the series, as it demonstrates now rinnegoddesswhich proposes its own raven cosplaywho levitates with his own book.

Raven has arcane powers and levitating is nothing particularly complex for her, but the yield in the photo shoot is absolutely excellent. In a second shot we see her standing instead, which allows us to better see her costume. This is certainly a very well done cosplay.

If you are a fan of Raven, here is also the Raven cosplay from missbrisolo that gives us a rare and beautiful smile. How not to mention the other cosplay of Raven from missbrisolo that brings out your dark side.

Tell us, what do you think of the raven cosplay made by rinnegoddess? Has the Teen Titans character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?