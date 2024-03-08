From the good old men Teen Titans comes the inspiration for this Raven cosplay from win_winry_which represents perhaps one of the best interpretations of the character we have seen recently, in terms of faithfulness to the original.

Win_winry_'s Raven, also known as “Corvina” in our area, especially in the Italian edition of the animated series, very precisely takes up the original model of the character, reproducing it with a fidelity remarkable in many ways.

This beautiful demonic hybrid from the dimension of Azarath, daughter of the demon Trigon, shows herself in this case with the costume classic of the series, a tight black leather catsuit and a dark cape over the shoulders, forming a dark and gothic figure but also full of great charm.