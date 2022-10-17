From the series Teen Titans we find inspiration for it raven cosplay from Starbuxxwhich stages a truly excellent interpretation of the DC Comics character, who appears rightly gothic and glamorous.

The Raven of Starbuxx, also known as “Corvina” in our country, especially as regards the animated series in the Italian edition, precisely reproduces the original model of the character, managing to reproduce it with remarkable fidelityhowever, also emerging as a rather themed cosplay with the impending Halloween.

The character in question, in fact, has decidedly dark elements, being a demonic hybrid coming from the dimension of Azarath, as the daughter of the demon Trigon, so it is normal that her appearance can fit into a Halloween atmosphere, with the dress dark and almost villain features.

However, the photographic set starring Starbuxx brings out above all the beauty of the character, capable at times of disturbing but very often also to fascinate the fans, which makes Raven a very popular subject by cosplayers for its discordant characteristics.

If you are looking for other cosplay, we refer you to the cosplay of Marin from lady_pizza_hug from My Dress-Up Darling, the cosplay of C18 from Xandrastax with the uniform of the Turtle from Dragon Ball, cosplay of Kiriko from Nadyasonika from Overwatch 2, the Pyramid Head cosplay from Jessica Nigri with the Silent Hill nurses, Tsunade’s from yaizaperez all in body painting, taken from Naruto and Zelda’s cosplay from starbuxx.