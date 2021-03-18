Teen titans, also known in Latin America What The young Titans, introduced us to several characters in their adolescent stages and for many it marked the beginning in the world of DC superheroes alongside Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Cyborg.

The television show showed as possible couples both Robin Y Starfire, like Raven Y Beast Boy, and although in the comics Dick grayson and the Princess Koriand’r if they have had a romantic relationship, the question with Rachel Roth and Garfield Logan it had not had so much prominence. Up to now.

It all started with an original art by the artist of DC Comics Gabriel Picolo, who for years has been a series of Teen titans where boys continue to fight crime while living their youth: eating pizza, having parties, having sleepovers …

In these arts the romance between the characters is also evident; fans loved the relationship between Raven Y Beast Boy, considering that their personalities are so opposite that they complement each other perfectly.

DC Comics has already made this romance official in Teen Titans

Recently in an interview with IGN, Picolo commented on the characters:

Raven is stoic and Gar is something of a jerk, and yet their personalities complement each other. I can’t imagine Raven getting along with someone as serious as her, for example.

But all this began to become official with graphic novels that address the adolescent life of these characters; hand in hand with the writer Kami Garcia and the artist Gabriel picolo, so far they already have two titles under their belt, the first dedicated to Raven and the second to Beast Boy.

Now at the end of 2021 DC will launch Beast Boy Loves Raven And what other canonical declaration of greater love do we want?

Millennials who grew up watching Teen titans they will eventually have at least one of the relationships they have always longed for, and may their favorite characters finally find happiness.

