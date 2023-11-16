THE Teen Titan they have lived in many versions, starting from those of the comic books, passing through the animated ones and even arriving at live action. However, there is a world in which young heroes have been able to take on multiple forms: that of cosplay. Now, for example, we can see the Raven cosplayone of the heroines of the team, made by missbrisolo.

missbrisolo offers us a series of shots that show off Raven’s cosplay. The witch is wearing her black costume, purple cloak and belt with red medallions as always. There is also no shortage of black gloves and her makeup is also excellently done.

Tell us, what do you think of the Raven cosplay made by missbrisolo? Has the Teen Titan character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?