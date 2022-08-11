THE Teen Titans They are just one of the many hero teams in the DC world, but they are certainly one of the most loved by audiences of all ages. Furthermore, for those who also love cosplay, there are many quality photographic shots dedicated to the team, such as those proposed by missbrisolo. Here’s his raven cosplay.

In these photo shots, we can see Raven in almost full size, with its classic costume with belt and gloves. In the second shot, however, we see the Teen Titans heroine as she meditates. In the shot the girl has her eyes open and she looks to the side, as if someone on the team had disturbed her.

If you are a lover of Raven, you must also see the previous shots of missbri, like missbrisolo’s Raven cosplay that gives us a rare and beautiful smile. Here is also the missbrisolo Raven cosplay that brings out your dark side. Finally, we also recommend the Raven cosplay from rinnegoddess which will make you levitate from the ground.

Tell us, what do you think of the raven cosplay made by missbrisolo? Do you think that the result is of quality, or do you think you have seen cosplay of a higher level?