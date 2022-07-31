Ravenone of the characters who are part of the team of young heroes Teen Titans, is a dark character, in style and plot, but sometimes he knows how to let himself go. Now, missbrisolo – also known as missbricosplay – offers us a couple of photos of his own cosplay of Raven, through which she gives us a beautiful smile.

The first shot of the raven cosplay made by missbrisolo is very classic and showcases the costume of the Teen Titans character, demonstrating not only the quality of the cosplay but also an excellent use of the lights of the setting. In the second shot, however, we see a less “canonical” version of Raven, who gives us a smile. In addition, missbrisolo also explains that she is working on her own She-Hulk cosplay.

If you are a fan of missbri, then you should see missbricosplay’s Black Widow cosplay settle for a nice selfie. Then here is the cosplay of Leia in missbricosplay costume is from the original trilogy. We then close with the missbricosplay cosplay inspired by the first Space Jam.

Tell us, what do you think of the Raven cosplay made by missbrisolo? Was the Teen Titans character made in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?