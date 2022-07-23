Teen Titans is one of the many DC series that have been proposed in various versions, including animations and live action, with different styles and target audiences. In any case, fans have always appreciated the character of the Titans, starting with the dark Raven. Now, missbrisolo – also known as missbricosplay – offers us his own raven cosplayin adult version.

Although, of course, the character recreated by missbrisolo is in an adult version, the cosplay of Raven it respects the classic costume, black, with the belt of red gems. Do not miss the cloak and long gloves. The environment is also illuminated with a purple light, which recalls the powers of the dark Raven.

Tell us, what do you think of the raven cosplay made by missbrisolo? Has the Teen Titans character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?