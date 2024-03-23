The DC universe is expanding again. Recently, it was announced that a live action movie Teen Titans It is already in development. However, at the moment it is unknown if this production will have any relationship with the DCU that is under construction, or if it will be an adventure similar to Batmanthat is, it takes place in another universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, DC Studios assigned Ana Nogueira the task of creating a script for a Teen Titans. Nogueira is currently working on the script for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is part of the DCU. In this way, it is not ruled out that the recently announced film has some relationship with the work that James Gunn and Peter Safran are doing at the moment.

Unfortunately, there is currently no more information about this project. Considering that the Teen Titans have been a group made up of a large number of heroes over the years, DC Studios has the opportunity to create a diverse team. While many of us are familiar with Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, Cyborg and Raven, who have starred in the Teen Titans animated series, there are more options available.

Over the years, heroes like Kid Flash and Aqualad have been part of the Teen Titans. In this way, the new film may have new names for some people. Similarly, We must not forget that a long time ago we saw a tape of Blue Beetle, who could return to the DCU as part of this team. On related topics, The Batman 2 has been delayed until 2026. Likewise, this is the first look at Superman's suit in the new film.

A Teen Titans movie sounds like an interesting idea, but I don't think it would be part of the DCU, since first we would have to see many more movies focused on introducing these characters, almost like what Marvel is doing with Young Avengers, but better.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter.