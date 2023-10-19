In the big world of DC, i Teen Titan they are some of the favorite heroes of the global public. One of the most appreciated figures is certainly Raven, who oscillates between good and evil and inspires fans with his own internal struggle. The world of cosplay is also inspired. Now, for example, we can see the optimum Raven cosplay realized by hoomanph0bia.

Raven is able to enchant his enemies with his dark magic, but hoomanph0bia is able to overcome our defenses simply with his gaze. Cosplay also has a sweet side, with the kitten walking on the cosplayer’s shoulder. He may not be a black cat, but he is still perfect for a character like Raven.

Tell us, what do you think of the Raven cosplay made by hoomanph0bia? Has the Teen Titan character been recreated in the best way?