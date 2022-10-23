Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

According to his father, Ramzan Kadyrov’s sons present prisoners of war from Ukraine to their father. (Information not verified) © Screenshot: Telegram/Kadyrov_95

Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov appears in the Ukraine war as a hardliner loyal to Putin. Now his sons are said to have given him prisoners of war.

Grozny – Russia’s Ukraine war is currently not going particularly well for Vladimir Putin. Even Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov recently criticized the military leadership. A promotion by the Kremlin followed. Since then, hardliner Kadyrov – who has been given the nickname of Putin’s “bloodhound” – has mostly glorified success stories about the situation in Ukraine. Now the 45-year-old is causing a stir with a new video.

It is said to show three of his sons returning after a “deployment” in the Donbass. And they say they don’t come empty-handed. The underage Kadyrov sons Adam (14 years old), Selimchan (given name Eli, 15 years old) and Achmat (16 years old) present three captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Putin hardliner Kadyrov shows video: His sons present Ukraine soldiers as “gifts”

Ramzan Kadyrov addresses the prisoners in several telegram postings. Accordingly, the Kadyrov offspring visited the Chechen troops on the front in Donbass. Of course, they also took part in a “special operation” against the Ukrainians, which ended successfully, the father reports. Six Ukrainians were arrested here. The sons then “decided” to bring three of these prisoners of war to their father in Grozny.

In the video, the proud sons present the prisoners to their father, who are being held in check by other Kadyrov soldiers. The prisoners of war are referred to as a “gift”. Analyst Aleex Kokcharov also shared the video and described the procedure as “modern slavery”.

Ukraine soldiers as a Chechen trophy: Kadyrov names crude details

However, it is unclear whether the prisoners in the video are actually Ukrainian prisoners of war. Kadyrov is known for glorifying propaganda posts that don’t always correspond to reality. According to one nvIn this case, the verification teams should at least actually be members of the Ukrainian army. However, it is unclear when the clip was recorded and whether the men were actually captured by Kadyrov’s sons.

“I spoke to the prisoners,” Ramzan Kadyrov wrote in another Telegram posting. Then he describes the supposedly bad conditions under which they would have served in the Ukrainian army. They are said to be mobilized fighters who were given neither provisions nor full-fledged weapons. This information is currently not verifiable either. (rjs)