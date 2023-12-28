Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

On December 24th, a teenager shot his older sister, then his brother pulled out a gun and pulled the trigger. The reason: envy of the Christmas presents.

Florida/Munich – At Christmas there was again gun violence by minors in the state of Florida in the USA. According to the police, the incident between siblings escalated after the family went shopping together for Christmas presents. The reason for the fatal shots was probably envy among the children.

“The problem is that there are far too many minors here who are in possession of guns or have access to them,” said Pinella County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri on the news portal Tampa Bay Times quoted.

Wanted to settle a dispute over gifts: 14-year-old shoots older sister at Christmas

The shooting was preceded by a disagreement among the family's brothers while buying gifts. Accordingly, the 14-year-old son Damarcus (14) complained that his older brother Darcus (15) received more gifts than him. When we got home, the situation got worse.

Damarcus suddenly pulled out a pistol in the kitchen and pointed it at his older brother, threatening to shoot him in the head. Abrielle Baldwin (23), the older sister, then tried to resolve the argument. According to media reports, she was holding her eleven-month-old baby in her arms. Her attempts ended fatally for her.

According to Sheriff Gualtieri, the first of several shots was fired at the family home at 1:45 p.m. The bullet fired by Damarcus hit his big sister in the lung. The baby remained unharmed. The 23-year-old died on the way to the local hospital and leaves behind a six-year-old son as well as her newborn.

Fatal shots at Christmas: Older brother also pulls out the gun – both teenagers probably have a criminal record

Shortly after the fatal shot, the next one follows. This time from the gun of 15-year-old Darcus. He returned his younger brother's shot. He then ran outside, threw his gun to the neighbors and fled. Damarcus was left seriously injured. Both were eventually arrested by the police.

Damarcus was charged with murder, child abuse and possession of a firearm as a minor. His older brother faces charges of attempted murder and tampering with evidence. Family members told police the two teens routinely carried their guns. The two now face a prison sentence. Florida is one of the states in the USA where juveniles can also be sentenced to life in prison.

According to police chief Gualtieri, both children already have a criminal record: both have previously been prosecuted for several thefts from unlocked cars and for possessing weapons as minors. The police suspect that the boys got the weapons through their thefts. (mg)