He has a boxer’s name but his passion is graffiti. At fourteen, soon to be fifteen, Mohammed-Ali is in third in a college in Seine-Saint-Denis. In the evening, when his parents are in front of the television, he makes the wall to go tagging. A good student, rather shy, Mohammed-Ali is in love with Aimée, who wants to become a footballer, without daring to speak to her. Margaux and Lina, the classmates with whom he gives a talk on lesbian cinema, may have a plan. Chrome Love opens with a fight between girls and ends with the attacks of November 2015, suddenly plunging the characters into a tragic context. It is about failed loves and successful friendships, female homosexuality and André-Pierre Gignac’s goal against Germany at the Stade de France. The writing is lively and nervous, like adolescents who constantly thwart assignments linked to their sex, their religion, the territory in which they live. Taking up, by treating them differently, certain themes of Forest-Furious, his last novel “adults”, Sylvain Pattieu succeeds hands down his passage in children’s literature. S. J.