SANTIAGO, Chile — Just before taking the stage, the teenage indigenous rapper took a deep breath, calming down, her eyes closed. Her father reached out to remove a sequin from her eyelid, but the 16-year-old backed away in embarrassment. Then Millaray Jara Collio, or MC Millaray as she calls herself, burst onto the stage with an animated rap about the presence of the Chilean military in Mapuche territory.

MC Millaray’s passionate performance came at a campaign event last year in Santiago, the capital of Chile, just a week before the country voted on a new constitution. If passed, the Constitution would have guaranteed some of the most far-reaching rights for indigenous peoples anywhere. Although too young to vote, MC Millaray was one of hundreds of artists who campaigned for the charter.

The new constitution — which would have empowered Chile’s more than 2 million indigenous people, 80 percent of whom are Mapuche, to govern their own territories, have more judicial autonomy and be recognized as nations — was defeated in September.

But MC Millaray, a rising star with more than 25,000 followers on Instagram, is more determined than ever to broadcast Mapuche struggles. “This is not the end,” she said. “It is the beginning of something new that we can build together.”

Weaving between Spanish and Mapudungun, an indigenous language, MC Millaray’s songs denounce environmental injustices and honor fallen Mapuches. Above all, he calls for the return of the Mapuche ancestral lands, known as Wallmapu, which extend from the Chilean Pacific coast, passing through the Andes, to the Argentine Atlantic coast.

His single “Mi Ser Mapuche” combines trumpets with the “afafan”, a Mapuche war cry. She sings: “More than 500 years of non-stop fighting; there is recovered land, but it is ours, our house; We keep resisting, they are not going to defeat us”.

Since the arrival of the Spanish conquistadores, Mapuche land has been reduced. The loss accelerated in the 19th century when Chile lured Europeans south, promising land it claimed was unoccupied but often Mapuche.

MC Millaray grew up in La Pincoya, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Santiago. As a child, she would travel south to the community of Carilao each summer to visit her maternal great-grandmother, spending afternoons by a river or picking maqui fruits in a jar.

“When I get to Wallmapu, I feel free and at peace,” he said. “I learned what I was and what I represent.”

At home, he attended hip-hop workshops that his parents, both rappers, held for children. One afternoon when she was 5 years old, her father, Alexis Jara, now 40, was rehearsing for a show. When he showed up that night, he saw her sobbing, feeling left out. He took her up on stage. “She was transformed — and she started rapping so hard that she stole the performance,” Jara recalled. “Since that day we never took her off the stage.”

In the sometimes violent protests against economic inequality that erupted across Chile in October 2019, Mapuche symbols and slogans were omnipresent. MC Millaray rapped or walked among the protesters. After his grueling schedule of campaign events on behalf of the failed constitutional effort, MC Millaray is now focusing on recording new material.

“I want to reach more people, but I want each verse to contain a message—I don’t want to just make music,” he explained.

By: JOHN BARTLETT