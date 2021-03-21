A 16-year-old foreign girl had to be hospitalized in the ICU of Hosptial de Traumatología in Granada after taking a fall after an outside bottle party.

The incident occurred on Friday the 19th around 22.00h near the Hazelnut Fountain, which is in the Dehesa del Generalife peri-urban park area of ​​the city of Granada.

The minor fell some five meters and suffered multiple facial and cranium injuries leaving her seriously injured with the possible loss of an eye.

Such was the gravity of her injuries that the paramedic onboard the ambulane intubated the victim on the spot before rushing her to general hospital specialized in traumatology, Virgen de las Nieves Hospital.

It appears that the victim and friends were returning to the city after participating in an illegal bottle party near the said fountain, which is a steep area on the outskirts of the city.

As an unrelated item of news, that same evening the Policia Local turfed out a pub on Pedro Antonio Street where 140 people inside, even though its maximum capicity is only 40.

