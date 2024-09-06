Colt Gray, a 14-year-old teenager, has been charged with four murders following a shooting at a Georgia high school.

The State Department of Investigation announced that Gray is scheduled to appear in court on Friday to face these serious charges.

The shooting occurred during what is considered Gray’s first full day of classes at the high school, even though he had enrolled at the school just two weeks earlier.

According to Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith, although the official start of the school year in the district was August 1, Gray had recently entered the school after previously attending Jefferson Middle School and West Jackson Middle School.

Previous investigations revealed that Gray had been the subject of scrutiny due to threats related to a shooting at his former school.

In a joint statement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported that when Gray was 13 years old, he was linked to threatening online messages containing images of weapons.