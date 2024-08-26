User Reddit said that their family had fallen out after relatives caught his teenage son drawing nudes. According to the man, he decided not to punish his son despite the outrage of other family members.

The author of the post noted that his 15-year-old son loves to draw. “He’s very good at it and practices it every day. He has dozens of sketchbooks in his room,” the narrator added.

However, recently relatives came to visit the family. The man’s nephews – an eight-year-old girl and a ten-year-old boy – went into his son’s room without asking and studied his albums. Then they returned and showed the adults the album they had found, which contained many drawings of people – either naked or in their underwear.

The man said he was unaware of the drawings, but they did not bother him. “They were clearly not sexually suggestive, and showed men and women of all ages and sizes in normal, non-provocative poses. My son said he was just studying anatomy,” the man explained.

The man’s sister was very upset by the find. She claimed that her nephew was drawing pornographic images and suggested that the teenager was doing this because of sexual attraction. “She was also upset that her children saw naked people, but I quickly closed the topic because they themselves should not have been poking around in other people’s things,” the author of the post added. Nevertheless, the woman believed that her brother was spoiling his son by allowing him to draw nudes. And the narrator’s father called for his grandson to be punished for such drawings.

The man emphasized that he disagreed with the conclusions of his relatives and asked Reddit users to weigh in on the situation. “Nudity does not necessarily imply sexual or pornographic connotations,” “I hope your sister doesn’t go to museums,” “Your sister has some serious issues,” they supported the author of the post. Some added that, as artists, they often practiced painting nudes.

