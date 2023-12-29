Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Australia is in shock: a teenager was attacked and fatally injured by a shark while surfing. The rescue workers can no longer do anything.

Canberra – Although it is rare, encounters with sharks occur again and again, especially in Australia. Now, however, such an encounter ended fatally for a 15-year-old boy. Police confirmed the death of the teenager who was attacked on South Australia's Yorke Peninsula on Thursday (December 28).

15-year-old is suspected of being attacked by a great white shark and dies

Rescue workers were on site quickly, but any help came too late for the 15-year-old. “Sadly, the body of a teenager has been recovered from the water,” quoted ABC News the police. The incident occurred on Ethel Beach, which is particularly popular with holidaymakers and surfers.

The beach is located in Innes National Park and is known for its strong currents and high waves. The boy was also said to have been surfing in the waves before being attacked and fatally injured by what was believed to be a great white shark, the newspaper reported Sydney Morning Herald.

First fatal incident in the region: Boy dies in shark attack in Australia

An eyewitness said the victim was in the water about 30 to 40 meters from the shore. He had previously traveled to the region with his family. “I’ve been surfing down here for 40 years and there have always been sharks,” he said. According to another surfer, this was still the first fatal incident. “I've seen a few sharks here in 22 years, but this is the first fatal attack we've had down here,” he said ABC News.

The surfing school Surfing South Australia noticed the boy as an up-and-coming talent. He was very involved in the surfing community, it said in an Instagram post. However, the 15-year-old is now missing from the community and on the water. The Seaview Road Boardriders surf club also expressed its condolences to the family of the casualty. He only won an award in 2023. “You will live on in our hearts and memories,” it said on Instagram.

To finance the boy's funeral, his aunt called one Fundraiser into life. “Any donation is greatly appreciated,” she wrote. The equivalent of almost 40,000 euros has now been raised.

Boy dies in attack in Australia: Why do sharks attack people?

Humans aren't actually on the sharks' menu. Scientists often wonder why they still occasionally attack them. The animal may mistake its prey and mistake surfers for seals, which are primarily on the menu of great white sharks, informed the environmental organization WWF. It is also possible that they are defending their territory or feel provoked.

According to Andrew Fox, researcher at the Rodney Fox Shark Museum in Adelaide, there have been few attacks in the past eight years. Many “surf spots are also natural feeding places for sharks,” he said ABC News. Many salmon have been seen in the area recently, which may have attracted the sharks.

But such attacks don't just happen in Australia. It's only in summer Man attacked and fatally injured by shark in Egypt been. were off the coast of Israel Divers surprised by at least two sharks.