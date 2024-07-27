Ciudad Juarez, Chih.- In the 40th public session, the State Electoral Court determined that Special Sanctioning Procedure 197/2024 was admissible against Rogelio Loya Luna, candidate for mayor of Ciudad Juárez for the National Action Party, Institutional Revolutionary Party and Party of the Democratic Revolution, for acts of early campaigning and personalized promotion.

The proposal was made by Gabriel Humberto Sepúlveda and was presented by attorney Alejandra Portillo, who explained that the acts of early campaigning were proven, but not the personalized promotion, which is why it was proposed to issue a public reprimand to the accused and the aforementioned parties.

The proposal was put to a vote and was approved unanimously, so it was determined that a public reprimand would be applied to the accused and the aforementioned political forces.

It is worth mentioning that the procedure was promoted by Román Alcántar Alvídrez, Morena’s representative before the State Electoral Institute.