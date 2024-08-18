Ciudad Juarez.- The State Electoral Tribunal (TEE) decided, in an ordinary session yesterday, to confirm the allocation of council seats based on the principle of proportional representation in Juárez after declaring three challenges filed by the Movimiento Ciudadano party unfounded.

The project was voted unanimously by the councilors against files JIN 490/2024 and the accumulated files 491/2024 and 492/2024.

On August 7, Movimiento Ciudadano filed a challenge on behalf of that party and two other procedures were processed by candidates two and three on the proportional representation list of the same party, Salvador Habib Hepo Simental and Elvia Karina Valles Bailón.

Citizen Movement pointed out a technicality in the procedure for assigning council seats by the Municipal Electoral Assembly of Juárez.

The party wanted to be assigned the alternate councilorship for the number one position, since Movimiento Ciudadano obtained the right to assign the councilorship formula. In this case, the Assembly assigned only the candidate who owned the number one position, since the plaintiff party did not present an alternate.

In this regard, the TEE determined that the absence of the replacement of the first councilor does not affect the operation of the City Council, which is why it ended up dismissing the three nonconformity lawsuits.

Two weeks ago, the Municipal Electoral Assembly delivered, in a night session, the certificates of proportional representation councilors that will make up the next border council starting in September.

How does the list look?

In this way, the electoral body delivered certificates to councilors Alejandro Acosta, Sandra García and José Padilla for Morena; Alejandro Jiménez for National Action (PAN); Luz Cristo of the People’s Party; Mireya Porras of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI); Héctor Avitia Corral for the Labor Party (PT), Gloria Mirazo of the Citizen Movement and Fernanda Ávalos for the Green Party.

The Council was made up of 15 councilors from Morena and PT and only one representative each from the PAN, Pueblo, Movimiento Ciudadano, PRI and Verde parties, respectively.

The list was made up as follows: for Morena, Dolores Adame, Martha Mendoza, Karla Escalante, Antonio Dominguez, Mayra Castillo, Dina Salgado, Jorge Bueno, Alejandro Acosta, Sandra Garcia and Jose Padilla.

On behalf of the Labour Party (PT): Pedro Matus, Héctor Avitia Arellanes, José Valenzuela, Sandra Valenzuela and Héctor Avitia Corral.

The list is completed by Alejandro Jiménez of the PAN, Luz Cristo of the Pueblo Party, Gloria Mirazo of the Citizen Movement, Mireya Porras of the PRI, and Fernanda Ávalos of the Green Party.