Ciudad Juarez.- Juárez hosted the seventh edition of the TEDx talks, an event that brought together 150 attendees, including members of the community of El Paso, Texas.

Under the central theme “Raising the needs of a resilient community,” 11 professional speakers from various areas, such as binational civil associations, architecture and graphic design, shared their perspectives and experiences, all linked to this border region.

Isaac De la Olla, a TEDx Ciudad Juárez licensee, explained that this event is a non-profit project organized together with Mariana Rodríguez and a team of volunteers.

He added that, in past editions, such as in 2021, the event was held at Colectivo 787, managing to gather around 60 attendees, despite the restrictions due to the pandemic.

In 2022, the event was held in collaboration with the Institute of Art, Design and Architecture (IADA) of the UACJ.

The event took place last Saturday in the “Tesla” room of the Technology Hub, located on Adolfo López Mateos Avenue at 10:00 in the morning.

One of the featured speakers was Manuel Trillo, a graduate in Business Administration and humanitarian worker with the organization “Search for Common Ground.”

In his talk, Trillo addressed the topic of migration in Ciudad Juárez, sharing his experience working with migrants and highlighting the prejudices that are often associated with migration. “I talked about how we can see migration not as a crisis, but as an opportunity to collaborate and dignify people. Empathy and small actions can create significant change in our society,” Trillo said.

Another speaker who captured the attention of the audience was Miguel Ángel Vargas, an architect originally from Ciudad Juárez, whose work spans a variety of disciplines, from photography and furniture design to sculpture and curating. Among his most notable works are “La Duna” and the Torre Nero.

Currently, Vargas is co-founder of “San Luis Contemporáneo,” a cultural space located in the downtown neighborhood of Ciudad Juárez that seeks to forge meaningful connections between communities and promote diverse forms of artistic expression. During his presentation, Vargas shared his vision of architecture as a tool for social transformation and the strengthening of cultural identity on the border.