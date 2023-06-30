Genoa – For the fourth week, the Genoese rapper Tedua is at the top of the Fimi/Gfk charts (June 23-29): The divine Comedy is confirmed as the best-selling album of the week, but the artist drops one step in the singles chart with the song “Hoe” feat. Sfera Ebbasta, ousted by a new top seed, Bon Ton’s Drillionaire, Lazza & Blanco feat. Sphere Ebbasta & Michelangelo. The Kolors also gain three positions, in fifth position with Italodisco. Even among the vinyls, the top of the chart changes, with Forever by Paola & Chiara.

Returning to the hit parade of albums, in second place goes up two positions Geolier with the second act of Courage of Children, in front of rapper Shiva with the album Santana Season. Then we find Prisma, the last chapter of Marco Mengoni’s Materia trilogy followed by the Nuclear Tactical Penguins with Fake News and Lazza, with Sirio, who becomes sixth, gains Baby Gang, with Innocente, who is seventh; stable Blanco, with In love, in eighth position. Paola and Chiara close the top ten with Forever and Tananai with Rave, Eclipse.

Here is the Fimi/Gfk ranking of the best-selling albums in the week from 23 to 29 June

1) THE DIVINE COMEDY, TEDUA (EPIC-SONY MUSIC)

2) THE COURAGE OF CHILDREN-ACT II, ​​GEOLIER (COLUMBIA-SONY MUSIC)

3) SANTANA SEASON, SHIVA (MILAN WEST/COLUMBIA-SONY MUSIC)

4) MATTER (PRISM), MARCO MENGONI (EPIC-SONY MUSIC). 5) FAKE NEWS, NUCLEAR TACTICAL PENGUINS (COLUMBIA-SONY MUSIC)

6) SIRIO, LAZZA (ISLAND-UNIVERSAL MUSIC) 7) INNOCENTE, BABY GANG (ATLANTIC-WM ITALY/WARNER MUSIC)

8) IN LOVE, BLANCO (ISLAND-UNIVERSAL MUSIC)

9) FOREVER, PAOLA & CHIARA (COLUMBIA SONY MUSIC)

10) RAVE, ECLIPSE, TANANAI, CAPITOL (UNIVERSAL MUSIC).

This is the ranking of the singles

1) BON TON DRILLIONAIRE, LAZZA & BLANCO FEAT. SFERA EBBASTA & MICHELANGELO (ISLAND UNIVERSAL MUSIC)

2)HOE,TEDUA FEAT. SFERA EBBASTA (EPIC-SONY MUSIC)

3) GLASS BLACKS, AVA, ANNA & CAPO PLAZA (WARNER MUSIC/VIRGIN-WARNER MUSIC)

4) DISCO PARADISE, FEDEZ, ANNALISA & ARTICLE 31 (WM ITALY-WARNER MUSIC)

5) ITALODISCO THE KOLORS (WARNER MUSIC WARNER MUSIC).

And this is the ranking of the vinyls

1) FOREVER, PAOLA & CHIARA (COLUMBIA SONY MUSIC)

2) THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON PINK FLOYD (PARLOPHONE WARNER MUSIC)

3) INNOCENTE, BABY GANG (ATLANTIC-WM ITALY/WARNER MUSIC)

4) LOVE IS WAR, DYLAN (ISLAND UNIVERSAL MUSIC)

5) 12, RYUICHI SAKAMOTO (MILAN SONY MUSIC).