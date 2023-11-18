Genoa – The first round of concerts is over Tedua, who is taking his latest album “La Divina Commedia” around Italy with a monumental show of visuals and infernal scenography. The rapper, in the Genoese stage at the Fiumara Stadium, wanted to pay homage to his hometown with a tribute to Fabrizio De André, specifically with the presentation of a part of the song “Geordie”sung for the occasion by a special voice: that of Danila SatragnoLigurian, nationally renowned vocal coach, has worked not only with Tedua but also with Jovanotti, Ornella Vanoni, Negramaro and Maneskin, today on tour with the Genoese rapper and in the past alongside Fabrizio De André, as a backing vocalist and more.

Tedua and the homage to De André together with Faber’s backing vocalist Danila Satragno



A special red thread that links the Genoese school of the great singer-songwriters with the new one of rappers, a bond told in the documentary “The new Genoese school” visible on Prime Video. Also on stage are Domitilla Abeasis and Andrea Corona, also choristers: the tribute, as you can see in the video, thrilled everyone present.

On the bond with Faber, Satragno told Secolo XIX: «I didn’t just play backing vocals for him. I also played the accordion and percussion. This is because Fabrizio, he always repeated, didn’t just want good singers at his side, but also good musicians. He was absurdly fussy. He pushed us to strive towards perfection. In a video, shot at the end of the famous tour with tarot cards as the backdrop, Fabrizio hugged me. We made a promise to ourselves: if the Italian tour had worked, he would have brought that live concept to Europe and the world too. Unfortunately there wasn’t time to do it.”