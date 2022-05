Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), during the inauguration of the WTO Presidential Lecture Series at the World Trade Organization (WTO) Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, March 23, 2022. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) re-elected Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for his second five-year term as director-general of the world’s leading public health agency. Re-election was confirmed during the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

The vote was part of an electoral process that began in April 2021, when Member States were invited to submit proposals for candidates for the post of Director-General. Tedros, who was first elected in 2017, was the only candidate in 2022. The new term officially begins on August 16 this year.

In the official statement, the WHO recalled that for the first five years Tedros “guided the WHO response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the health impacts of several other humanitarian crises”.

Prior to taking up the role of WHO, Tedros served as Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2012 to 2016 and as Minister of Health from 2005 to 2012. He was also Chair of the Board of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; the Roll Back Malaria (RBM) Partnership Council; and co-chair of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Council.