With a large majority and a secret vote, the members of the World Health Organization (WHO) re-elected Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as its director general for another five years on May 24. However, no other bid was put forward against Tedros, who has received both praise and criticism for the body’s global response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fighting back tears, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described himself as “a child of war”, referring to his childhood, after signing the contract for his extension, after being re-elected for five more years as CEO of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Tedros begins his second term in front of the organization after obtaining the majority in a secret vote of the member countries in the World Health Assembly, although there was no other candidate who challenged him.

“This is overwhelming,” the re-elected leader said after another WHO official asked everyone in the room to stand up and applaud him.

Later, through his Twitter account, he stated that he felt “honored to be chosen to serve a second term as Director General. I am deeply grateful for the trust of the Member States.”

He is the first African to lead the agency and the only CEO not qualified as a doctor. However, he is a biologist with a background in infectious disease immunology and a public health researcher.

But Tedros is also the first leader of the United Nations body that does not have the support of his country of origin: Ethiopia. The Government of that country, which on Tuesday indicated its “concern” about his continuity in office, previously accused him of “misconduct” after his strong criticism of the war and the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region, in that nation.

Tedros, between support and criticism for his management against the WHO and Covid-19

Without a doubt, one of his greatest challenges in the face of the position he holds came with the detection of Covid-19, which surprised the world more than two years ago and whose spread was declared a pandemic by the WHO on March 11, 2020. .

One of the biggest reproaches of its critics is that under its mandate, the UN health agency did not criticize China, the country of origin of the virus, for the errors in the first stage of the health crisis, failures of which officials of the WHO complained in private.

File-A laboratory technician works with samples from people who will be tested for covid-19 at the “Fire Eye” laboratory in Wuhan, China, the place of origin of the virus, on February 6, 2020. © AFP

They also criticize him for advising against the use of masks for months, when the WHO indicated that the new coronavirus was not likely to mutate quickly. Although by then, the scope of the disease was unclear.

“They have perpetuated falsehoods that have ultimately led to the deaths of millions of people (…) We need an agency that is not afraid to tell the truth, but unfortunately that is not what we have,” said David Tomlinson, a cardiologist who has campaigned for better protective equipment for healthcare workers in the UK.

Scientists recruited by the WHO to investigate the origins of the virus in China said critical research “stalled” in 2021, after issuing a report that even Tedros acknowledged had prematurely ruled out the possibility of a lab leak.

Another of the thorniest issues that his critics highlight is not taking exemplary measures against at least 83 WHO employees who were accused of sexually abusing women in the Congo, during an Ebola outbreak in 2018. One of the biggest scandals in the history of the UN health agency.

Although Tedros apologized to the victims and promised accountability, none of the top WHO officials who were alerted to allegations of abuse and who did little to stop what was happening have been fired.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), celebrates his re-election during the 75th United Nations World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 24, 2022. © Reuters/Denis Balibouse

“A constant voice during the pandemic”

“There have been some setbacks, but Tedros has also been a constant voice during the pandemic, advocating for an equitable response,” said Javier Guzmán, director of global health policy at the Center for Global Development in Washington.

The Ethiopian biologist and politician has repeatedly criticized the world’s most developed countries for hoarding vaccines, especially when their supply was still limited for the rest of the planet.

Tedros has also insisted that pharmaceutical companies are not doing enough to make their drugs available to the poorest.

And at a time when the greatest universal attention has focused on the Russian war in Ukraine, Tedros has chided the international community for not doing enough to resolve crises elsewhere, including Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, pointing out that because those who suffer are not white.

The truth is that between criticism, failures, successes and support, the world will see for another five years the work of Tedros in front of the World Health Organization.

