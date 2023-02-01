Brussels (AFP)

The Belgian media reported that the Football Association in its country had reached an agreement with the Italian-German Domenico Tedesco, according to which he would assume the position of coach of the “Red Devils” team, until 2026, to succeed the Spaniard Roberto Martinez.

The Belgian Confederation has not confirmed this information yet, and is awaiting the green light of its board of directors in the coming days, according to the newspapers “Het Lateste News” and “La Derniere Ur”.

The “37-year-old” coach must reach an agreement to disengage from his former club, Leipzig, who dismissed him from his post last September, but he is still paying his salary.

It is likely that the Belgian Frank Vercauteren will become the new technical director of the federation, a position that was also occupied by Martinez, who left his position after Belgium’s exit from the first round of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, along with the position of coach.

The name of Tedesco, the surprise candidate and former coach of German Schalke 04 “2017-2019”, and Russian Spartak Moscow “2019-2021”, appeared among the most prominent candidates in the last days of the Belgian Confederation working group.

Dutchman Peter Boss, who had been free since his departure from Olympique Lyonnais last October, was the other candidate whose name was mentioned by local media in recent days, while Frenchman Thierry Henry and Dutchman Louis van Gaal were excluded after they were on the list.

Belgium will play their first Euro 2024 qualifier on March 24 in Sweden, before a friendly against Germany four days later.

Martinez, who was contracted by Portugal to succeed Fernando Santos, led Belgium to third place in the 2018 World Cup and to the top of the world rankings for three years.