For Teddy Kossoko, “videogames allow people to enter an environment and stay with the feeling of having experienced things; which is something that is very complicated, for example, in a book or even in a movie”. For this reason, this young entrepreneur (28 years old, Bangui, Central African Republic) decided that this was the right channel to put an end to ignorance about Africa. Through video games he united his two passions, computing and history, with a very clear objective: to start balancing the pending account of the continent’s underrepresentation.

“In Africa, we have always seen stories through the eyes of others. It’s the Americans who save the world, why can’t an African be the one to save it?” asks this computer engineer specializing in the aerospace field provocatively. Converted into a video game designer with a pedagogical and transforming approach, Kossoko has participated in the Emerging Valley, a meeting that brought together startups African companies and investors in Marseille, where he attended this interview.

He arrived in France a little over a decade ago, to continue his studies and in 2018, with his career just over, he bet on his passion. Her first proposal was Kissoro Tribal Game, a video game for mobile phones that reproduces the mechanics of one of the most traditional and widespread entertainment on the continent, with a board made up of holes on which you have to move and distribute seeds. Kossoko used the name that the game receives in the Central African Republic, kissoroand that it is related to other variants such as wale in the Ivory Coast, the adji in Benin, the wali in Mali, among many others. The young developer also dressed the video game in a background with African reminiscences to value the culture of the continent and arouse interest in its history.

That first release was very well received and underpinned Kossoko’s objective: to work from the video game industry to bring African tradition and realities closer and make visible. “For me there is no interest in making games about Alexander the Great. For me, the interest is to open the vision of people, whether they are African or European, about what Africa is, even beyond the Africa of the 54 countries that they can know today. Many people do not know what was before, the pre-colonial kingdoms, etc. ”, he explains. And in that task he strives Masseka Game Studio, the development company created by Kossoko.

The young Central African does not stop referring to how video games have brought South Korean or Viking culture closer and popularized. “We have a set of projects that try to put the accent on our cultures so that people can discover them and have that visibility,” continues this unconventional video game developer.

After the success and impact of Kissoro Tribal Gamethe Masseka studio launched another video game with its own character. Golden George is a soccer game designed for mobile phones in which the player identifies with George Weah, the only African soccer player to have received the Ballon d’Or, and the current president of Liberia. “We launched this game with the intention of using sport to transmit values ​​of resilience, the spirit of improvement and hope. And do it with African references”, explains Teddy Kossoko.

Conventional application platforms go through payment through a bank card, but banking on the African continent is very weak, especially among young people, the largest audience for video games

In his immersion in the promising universe of videogames in Africa, this entrepreneur has come across other difficulties and has also decided to make his contribution: “The other part of my job in this industry is to help structure the ecosystem of gaming in Africa. Today it is very difficult to generate resources from games produced on the continent”.

Most of the video game market is supported by the mobile phone environment and conventional application platforms are paid by bank card, but banking on the African continent is very weak, especially among young people, who they are the largest audience of video games. For this reason, Teddy Kossoko has promoted the store on-line games and e-books Gara, aimed at African creators and adapted to the particularities of the continent’s market (for example, through payment by mobile money). One of the difficulties is that mobile money systems tend to have a national reach, so the promoters of Gara have generated a network of alliances with local operators.

Kossoko believes that a single country cannot build a strong market and ecosystem in the video game industry. “You have to use the force of numbers to make projects viable, so that Moroccans can sell in Senegal, that Senegalese can sell in Zimbabwe, that Zimbabweans can sell in Tanzania…”.

A political tool

“I have a particular relationship with video games,” confesses the head of Masseka Game Studio. “I see them as a tool, because, in reality, I am not a gamer (player), I don’t have time”, he jokes. She sees the games, she emphasizes, with a historical and political focus. A tool with potential. And she warns that everything in video games is loaded with subliminal messages, from a message on a wall, to how the characters are characterized, going through the music or the settings.

He is also interested in the impact they generate, the ability to internalize and make people feel: “They are the condensation of various languages ​​and industries: animation, design, music, text, reading… For me it is the most creative-cultural industry.” that exists and using it in the right way can achieve political goals and transform people. For Kossoko, those political objectives are, in her words, “to count Africa and deconstruct the images of the continent integrated into the mentality of the people.”

“Whether we like it or not, we have in our minds a set of constructions that are not necessarily historical facts. There is also manipulation, conditioning, in a world that comes directly from a long period of slave trade, followed by colonization”, warns this young man. Against the widespread “intellectual laziness,” he says, two options occurred to him: use video games or set up a political party. “But I couldn’t make a political party on a planetary scale,” he laughs. Here is another of the strengths that he finds in the creative industry in which he has plunged: “Through this tool I can reach many people in all corners of the world.”

Most young Africans know Europe better than Africa. At school they study the first two world wars, the French Revolution and other things that have nothing to do with their own stories.

This Central African entrepreneur is aware that a change of mentality and of the imaginary that surrounds Africa is necessary among the public of the Global North, to whom it is necessary to bring them closer to unknown historical and cultural realities; but also among the Africans themselves. “Most young Africans know Europe better than Africa. At school they study the first two world wars, the French Revolution and many other things that have nothing to do with their own realities, with their own stories. However, when we talk, for example, about decolonization movements, we often stay on a superficial level”, laments the young video game developer.

Passionate about history, he believes that there is little knowledge of the pre-colonial period and of the great kingdoms, but also of some of the things that happened in the first moments of independence: “Our challenge is to explain to the Africans the Africa before the arrival of the Europeans”.

In this way, the projects his studio works on combine the visibility of African realities with others that seek to draw attention to little-known historical periods. Meanwhile in Africans they are developing a car racing game with the usual and characteristic vehicles of the main African cities and with circuits that have the flavor of the continent; the legend of mulu is a game designed to be integrated into The Sandvox platform, one of the pioneering virtual gaming environments in the metaverse, and reproduces African settings. The protagonist of this project is a heroine who visits pygmy villages built in the trees, Maasai villages, Dogon settlements, or camps peulsfrom which he extracts ancestral knowledge to fulfill his mission to save his people and his world from sorcerers.

“There is a difference between purely commercial video games and those with a political vision,” says Teddy Kossoko. And he insists: “For me, videogames in Africa today have to be educational-political. We can combine entertainment and politics to get the message across. If we manage to do it, it will be great, like when you have a good Mathematics teacher with whom you understand everything quickly, without realizing the difficulty”.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.