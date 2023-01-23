Teddy Hobbs was three years and eight months old when he became the youngest ever British Mensa member and one of the youngest members worldwide at the end of last year. To belong to Mensa, an international association for the gifted, you have to end up in the top two percent of the population on an IQ test. Teddy is now four and can already read Harry Potter books.

