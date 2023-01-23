“Uno, dos, tres, quatro”, “one, two, three, four”, “einz, zwei, drei, vier”: Teddy Hobbs, a 4-year-old boy originally from Portishead, not far from Bristol, in the United United, he can count to 100 in five languages ​​in addition to English, making him the youngest member of Mensa.

Thus he becomes part of the “people with high potential”, a group that can only be accessed if you have an intelligence quotient higher than that of 98% of the world’s population. Teddy took the test late last year, according to the Independent, and passed with flying colours.

He can list the number sequence in English, Mandarin Chinese, Welsh, French, Spanish and German, but not only that: he learned to read at two years and four months, at four years he can do crosswords: in the IQ test of Stanford Binet scored a result of 139/160, leaving his parents in awe.

“We were told he is the youngest ever to enter the British section of the Mensa. He’s not of the world though. In the US they have admitted a two-year-old boy, ”said his mother, Beth Hobbs, who added:“ We had no intention of letting him into society. We just wanted to give him a test before sending him to school to figure out which one to choose.”

Before the test, Teddy was told that “he would have to solve some puzzles with a lady who would watch him for an hour” and he “was delighted”.

“We don’t know how he came out like this – concludes the mother – he is realizing that he is more gifted than the other children. My husband and I always joke that the doctor must have missed an injection of some kind.”