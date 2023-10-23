“I feel like an ordinary, wild person,” he says. Teddy Guzman minutes before going on stage to play Luisa in Bruges, a comedy that follows what was done by Osvaldo Cattone, and which extended its season after being seen by more than 20,000. “Life goes on, I’ve been learning that for a long time.. Now people are dying to see theater and, I don’t know, I have the idea that young people come to see what those five they talk about have (laughs).” The actress arrives at Marsano quickly and looks radiant. “I paint my mouth a little and that’s it. But I arrive early, I read, because you get rid of your character.”

—Haven’t you taken a little of your characters home?

-No. I wish I had the self-confidence that my character has! I’d love to. I am deep down very shy, alone for many years. I’m not one to go out…what do I know, partying. Working here is a nice connection between the public and you, but I arrive at a party and five minutes later I am at the door ready to leave (laughs).

—She is the antithesis of what you might think she has to be: diva.

-Possibly. And forget about being a diva! We are not in a country like that; I go to the market, I do my things, what any person would do. The divas command the drivers or their assistants. I don’t have employees.

YOU CAN SEE: A happy creator of worlds

—Do you agree with your character in some things?

-Yeah. She is not with a partner and she is always making a face for others. The thing is that Inés’s (Pilar Brescia) relationship is catastrophic. So, that’s where I identify, (I defend) the few great friends I have, who gave me life and who respond to me until now.

—What must a script have to convince you? Did you reject some?

-Many. You have to have that sixth sense to assume that this character is going to do well for me and they are going to remember it. I act with that intention, I work deeply, I am interested in the public feeling that I am doing it for them. I just received a script and we haven’t even talked about money.

—Witches also talks about prejudices. Personally, how do you take the comments about being single?

—Life is made, then, to do what you want, where you feel good. In my case it never happened to live with someone again and I live in peace. I have my moments when I’m not as happy, like everyone. Accompanied or alone you will always have bitter moments. But I have something that tells me that not everything bad lasts and we have to take advantage of the good because it also goes away.

YOU CAN SEE: Bettina Oneto breaks down in tribute to Osvaldo Cattone

—Is there any character you would like to play?

—No, this is a learning experience. The characters that come to me are always very like Luisa and I say: ‘well, I have the type of f…, what am I going to do to her!’ (series). I can’t fight against that, so come on! Yes they are pretty like this character.

—He says he doesn’t watch more than half an hour of newscasts. But what do you think the PL Tudela would affect cinema?

—It is beyond understanding. They are people who look to themselves, right? I don’t know what they want with that. Let’s hope that the unions unite because it seems that we are not very united.

—When he is not in theater or TV, he is active. How have you linked acting to it?

—The Voices in the Silence movement has continued, if I have been outside another actress came in. We went to the provinces and did awareness-raising work. At first we did it at our own expense and then we found support. But we are a grain of sand, trafficking and abuse against minors violate fundamental rights. And it’s not one person or two, it’s mafias. We need politicians to do something, yes, something!

#Teddy #Guzmán #sixth #sense #character