













Ted: where to see the vicious bear series in Mexico and Latin America | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









The Ted series is available through the Universal Plus premium content collection. It should be noted that this is not a streaming service like Netflix or Prime Video, but rather channels that you can watch on your pay television service.

If you want to subscribe to Universal Plus to watch this series, you will have to contact your television provider. In Mexico you can hire it through Sky, Izzi and Totalplay, where they offer packages that include it. Its cost is 149 pesos additional to your plan each month.

We recommend you: Ted is back and this is the first look at his series

In case you want to save a little, but still see Ted, You can take advantage of the fact that Izzi and Totalplay have a free one-month trial of Universal Plus. You can take advantage of this time to watch the first season of the series that has already released all its episodes since January 11.

What is the Ted series about?

The series of Ted It is actually a prequel to the events of the two films. Here we follow the bear and his owner, John Bennet, as they attend high school. This presents us with comedy situations that take advantage of the protagonists' adolescence.

Seth McFarlane, creator of the character and the films, returns to voice the bear. The rest of the cast is made up of new actors, especially John who was played by actor Mark Wahlberg. Of course, since it was a prequel, he couldn't take the role again, since he is a teenager.

Source: Peacock

Until now the criticism of Ted mentions that his humor is identical to what we saw in the movies. They also claim that it is the bear's most entertaining product, as they believe it even surpasses the pair of films.. So if you are a fan, you should not miss seeing it.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)