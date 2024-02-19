'Ted', the teddy bear not suitable for minors, is back on screens; this time with a very entertaining series and nothing like his movies. This project enters through the front door, since Rotten Tomatoes has given it a score of 72% in its first season. Likewise, the comments from followers are positive and they hope to see a second season of the story.

Ted returns willing to stay for a long time and with a fun plot about the story of his adolescence, along with his best friend John Bennett, both characters must face the difficulties of school.

'TED' series trailer

Where can I watch the 'Ted' series?

'Ted' is available on the Universal platform + and officially premiered on Friday, February 16 with two special chapters on the first day, you can also find it on Peacock. This series has seven episodes and will premiere only on Fridays. 'Ted', the series, promises to take us to the beginning of his friendship with John Bennet and the explanation of how they survived the harsh experiences of high school, trying to cope with bullying and the issue of sexuality.

What is the plot of 'Ted'?

After experiencing fame, Ted returns to Boston in the '90s with his close friend John, to face the key moments of adolescence. Throughout these episodes, the endearing couple of friends will go through the experiences of school, have fun and learn valuable life lessons, some of which may be considered politically incorrect.

What does young John Bennett think about Max Wahlberg's work?

In an interview with Salta Intro, the young protagonist pointed out that his interpretation of John Bennett is not much different from Mark Wahlberg. With a joke, he mentioned that he is “just, obviously, a little younger,” but he trusts that the audience will be able to identify with him just like in the movies. He described this John as someone deviant, a bit of a loser and easily influenced. According to the actor, this character does not think for himself often.

Will 'Ted' have a second season?

Although a second sequel is not confirmed, in case the new series attracts the audience with positive comments, The possibility of a second season could be considered. However, Seth MacFarlane, the voice and director of Ted, stated for Variety that he knew that he had to put all his effort into this program, since it was a request from the directors. “They were very clear from the beginning that they wanted this to be true to the tone of the films. They wanted Ted to be Ted. What people are going to see are seven episodes that, hopefully, are, in each case, as hilarious and comically satisfying as it was on the big screen. We really try to package them the same way,” he said.

Cast of 'Ted' the series

Seth MacFarlane is the voice of Ted

Max Burkholder as John Bennett

Alanna Ubach as Susan Bennett

Scott Grimes as Matty Bennett

Giorgia Whigham as Blaire

Ara Hollyday as Andrew

Liz Richman as Polly

Jacob Zelonky as Derek

Dustin Wayne as Mike

Francesca Xuereb as Erin