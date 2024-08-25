After more than a year of uncertainty, there seems to be some hope regarding the season 4 Of Ted Lasso.

Co-created by and starring Jason Sudeikis, the comedy show Apple TV+ follows the adventures of a college football coach who is hired to coach a fictional Premier League football team, theAFC Richmond.

After two seasons acclaimed by critics and audiences, Sudeikis had specified that season 3 of Ted Lasso it would have been the lastalthough other members of the creative team expressed confidence about the show’s future.

Now Deadline reported the news that Warner Bros. Television has reached an agreement with three actors from the cast of the series to have them participate in season 4 of Ted Lasso. The actors in question are Hannah Waddingham (interpreter of Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent’s interpreter and screenwriter of several episodes of the first three seasons) and Jeremy Swift (played by Leslie Higgins).

Several sources report that the studio will soon be moving to contact the rest of the cast in order to formalize new agreements for their return. Despite the return of the actors listed above, however, there are still several obstacles to making the fourth season of Ted Lasso a reality. Sudeikis has expressed his uncertainty several times regarding his possible returnas he says he feels he said a fitting goodbye to his character with the season three finale.

The other major obstacle to the chances of season 4 is the fact that much of the cast of Ted Lasso he already has other projects planned. Phil Dunster got a main role in the TV series The Devil’s Hour of Prime Video, while Juno Temple recently starred in season 5 of Fargo and will be part of the caset Venom: The Last Dancea film which will also see the participation of the actor Christ Fernandezanother member of the cast of Ted Lasso. That being the case, the studio could aim to produce a spin-off sequel rather than a full-blown fourth season of Ted Lasso.