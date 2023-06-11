The convict famous for sending explosive letters in the United States during the 1990s was found dead in a federal prison in North Carolina, where he was serving a life sentence. At 81 years old, the reasons for his death were not released by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The news was given by a spokesman for the US prison system. The death occurred at the medical center of the Butner facilities, where he had been transferred in 2021 due to his poor health.

Kaczynski was serving a life sentence for the murder of three people and the wounding of 23 others, following a series of explosive letter attacks in the 1990s that targeted universities, airlines and personalities linked to technological development, something to which Kaczynski was attached. opposed.

The FBI, who nicknamed him ‘Unabomber’ as short for “University and Airline Bomber”, were long on his whereabouts until they were able to arrest him in his lonely Montana cabin.

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski is led to his arraignment by federal marshals in Helena, Montana, on April 4, 1996, following his arrest in connection with the infamous “Unabomber” bombings and the deaths caused by those explosions. ©AP/Michael Macor

The figure and the story of Kaczynski captivated the American people during the 1990s, becoming a case in the media and, at times, even romanticized.

This terrorist was a math genius who entered Harvard University at age 16. Nine years later, he was already an assistant professor at Berkeley.

Around the 1970s, Kaczyinski cut himself off from academic life, first, and then from civilization, secluding himself in a cabin with no electricity or running water, which he lit with candles and where he lived hunting wild rabbits.

From there he sent explosives in letters as a way to reject the technological progress of civilization. Many of those injured lost fingers from randomly opening letters, creating a state of persecution in American society in an everyday occurrence like receiving the mail.

In 1995, at the request of the government, believing that this would end its terrorist acts, ‘The Washington Post’ and ‘The New York Times’ gave rise to Kaczynski publishing a 35,000-word manifesto in which he pleaded against technology.

A year later, Kaczynski was arrested by the FBI during a mega-operation that involved around 40 agents. In 1998 he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Until his transfer to North Carolina, the mathematician served his sentence in the maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado, one of the toughest in the country.

with EFE