Ted Kaczynski, known as “Unabomber”, has been found dead in his prison cell. The cause of death is not yet known.

MUNICH/North Carolina – Package bomb assassin Ted Kaczynski, known as “Unabomber”, has been found dead in his prison cell. This is reported by the New York Times, citing an FBI spokesman. It is said that the cause of death is not yet known. According to the report, Kaczynski was found lifeless in his cell at 8:00 a.m. (local time) on Saturday morning.

Kaczynski rose to fame after the Netflix streaming service released a true-crime series about him called Manhunt in 2017. Between 1978 and 1995, Kaczynski sent a number of parcel bombs in the United States.

Three people died and 23 others were injured. Kaczynski was given the name “Unabomber” (university and airline bomber) because he had primarily sent his bombs to university and airline professors.

By his own account, Kaczynski wanted to bring about the collapse of modern society with the parcel bomb attacks, which ultimately failed. After he published a manifesto in 1995 about his assassinations, he was eventually identified through his brother. Kaczynski was convicted in a sensational trial in 1998. The sentence at the time was eight life sentences.