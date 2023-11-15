













This teddy bear appears in the photo and comes from Framestore, the same studio behind the special effects of other series or movies. One of his most recent works was the film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Framestore is a company specialized in handling hair effects, which is vital to bringing Ted to life. In your comment On this social network MacFarlane praises the work done with the series.

What this creative pointed out was ‘an image from Framestore Melbourne, who managed to outdo themselves with their exquisite visual effects work on ‘Ted’ for Peacock’. Visually this character stands out very well.

Its appearance is very similar to how it appears in the original films, which of course had a much larger budget behind it. However, they are also a few years old.

The first tape of Ted is from 2012, and the sequel is from 2015. To the above Seth MacFarlane added ‘many thanks to our Australian friends’.

The television series Ted for the Peacock platform it is not a continuation of the second film.

It is actually a prequel in which actor Mark Wahlberg, who played John Bennett, does not participate. But that doesn’t mean this character won’t appear on the show.

Yes he will but as a younger version and the same applies to this teddy bear with the ability to speak.

An official trailer shouldn’t take long; The premiere will be in December 2023. So it should be available before the end of November.

Apart from Ted We have more information about series in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

