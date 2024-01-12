Over the past fourteen years, he has exchanged his attractive city home 25 times for someone else's house elsewhere in the world. Ted Vollebregt is an avid home exchanger. This way of going on holiday cheaply is on the rise, according to figures from HomeExchange. In 2023 there would be 44 percent more home exchanges. “You go on holiday and arrive in a real house, with everything you need.”
