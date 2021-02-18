Texas Senator Ted Cruz returns to the United States this Thursday after the controversy that has caused his escape to Cancun (Mexico), while millions of citizens of the State have been without water or electricity for four days due to supply problems caused by the temporary. Cruz, who a few days earlier had encouraged the population to “stay safe at home and hug their children,” traveled to the popular Mexican vacation destination with his family on Wednesday. After the barrage of criticism, the Republican politician explained in a statement that his daughters wanted to go on a trip with friends and he accompanied them with the intention of returning the next day.

“With school canceled for a week, our girls wanted to go on a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good father, I accompanied them on a flight last night and I am going back this afternoon, ”the senator explained in a statement. “My team and I are in constant communication to get to the bottom of the question about what happened in Texas. We want electricity and water to return and our houses can be heated again, ”he added.

Texas is experiencing a cold and snowstorm unheard of in the region. Although power outages had been significantly reduced on Thursday, half a million homes were still without power, according to tracking data from PowerOutage. The freezing of electric generators has been combined with a logical upturn in demand and has caused unusual images, such as that of citizens in the street heating themselves with bonfires. Just the day before leaving for Cancun, Cruz asked the population not to take risks and to stay “at home, safe.”

The reproaches and mockery raged on social networks. The Texas Democratic Party called for the resignation of the senator, whom it described as an “enemy” of the state. ” “The fact that Ted Cruz is flying to Mexico while Texans are freezing to death is not surprising, but it is deeply disturbing and disappointing,” said formation president Gilberto Hinojosa. Cruz, Hinojosa explained, is “a symbol of what members of the Texas Republican Party have become: weak, corrupt, inept, and selfish politicians who don’t care about the people they represent.”