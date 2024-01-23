11 years have passed since the premiere of Ted. The story of the teddy bear that interacted with people entered movie theaters with an R rating. Although the idea may have seemed original and “absurd” at the same time, it starred Mark Wahlberg and was directed by Seth MacFarlane with enormous success and raising US$550 million. On February 16, the prequel premieres on television through Universal+.

“When you first hear about this, it sounds absurd. It's ridiculous. So I said, 'Of course not!' It was one of those things where I was getting pressure from all angles,” Wahlberg told Collider in 2015 at the premiere of Ted 2. “It was the same experience I had with Boogie Nights, where I said, 'This is going to be brilliant. or it will be horrible.' It was a matter of sitting down with Seth and hearing what his vision was on the matter. And then from that point on, I watched the test and saw what the bear looked like. I thought: this could be good. Take risks.”

The series is the prequel to the film co-written and produced by MacFarlane. Now it takes the viewer to the 90s, in Massachusetts, with the Bennett family. The 'Family Guy' actor returns as the voice of Ted and Max Burkholder (from 'Parenthood') is John Bennett. “In terms of adolescence, we see the development of how they became that way later in life,” Burkholder responds to La República.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Light of Hope', cast: which actors will be in Michelle Alexander's new novel?

Scene. Giorgia Whigham as Blaire. Photo: diffusion

Talking about the success of the film about the irreverent bear is also talking about fame, something the 26-year-old actor thinks about. “It hasn't been crazy, I've always had very good people around me, my family, the people I work with.” Giorgia Whigham (from 'The Punisher'), who plays Blaire, adds: “We both grew up in Nevada, California. So I think you develop critical friendships and I think your parents did a good job of not making sure you were like an industry baby. You surround yourself with really great people and I try to do the same.”

-When the sequel was announced for cinema, Mark Wahlberg said: “It will be worth it if it is better than the first, but also different. Make it unique.” What would you say is the biggest challenge of the Ted series?

-Max: I feel like that is largely covered by the setting and the time period in which it takes place. It allows for a lot of different references, a lot of different jokes, but we're the same.

-Giorgia: New characters have been added, which is exciting. I wouldn't say it's a big challenge, but we wanted to do something completely new. It's really interesting to see the development of Ted and John's friendship, which was one of my favorite things to see, because Max has the challenge of playing a character that you already know, in a way. He has the freedom to be him, but it's like Mark Wahlberg became him, and it was great to see.

#Ted #Bear #enters #television