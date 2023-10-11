TECOM Group, which owns and operates specialized business parks focusing on vital sectors, announced the launch of the innovative “Escape Room” initiative inspired by mangrove trees, through cooperation with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and the Emirates Nature Foundation, with the aim of enhancing awareness of the climate change crisis and stimulating action. climatic.

The “Escape Room” initiative coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this year, and also reflects the commitment of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and the Emirates Nature Foundation in cooperation with the World Wide Fund for Nature to achieve sustainability goals in the country. The UAE, by adopting nature-based solutions to confront social challenges. The main goal of this initiative is to raise awareness of climate challenges and provide community members with the opportunity to contribute to confronting the repercussions of climate change.

The innovative “Escape Room” initiative, inspired by mangroves, will be launched on October 12-13 in Dubai Media City, the region’s leading media destination. After launching this innovative initiative for the first time in Dubai, the “Escape Room” initiative will be available at the federal level by organizing mobile tours throughout the various parts of the Emirates, to provide visitors with the opportunity to learn more about mangroves and contribute through this initiative to the existing global discussions about the climate change crisis. .

Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “Initiatives such as the escape room ‘Escape from Climate Change – Crimea Edition’ provide an opportunity for the youth of the Emirates and members of society, to learn about the importance of nature-based solutions in the face of climate change and the complexity it entails for building Climate resilience, enabling them to participate and make greater contributions to climate and nature, through participation in citizen programs and volunteer work.”

Commenting on this innovative initiative, Majid Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of TECOM Group – Dubai Media City, said: “Innovative interactive initiatives such as Escape Room contribute to transforming concepts into a tangible learning experience and an effective tool for developing work and promoting sustainable development. Therefore, we are pleased to cooperate with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and the Emirates Nature Society, in cooperation with the World Wide Fund for Nature, to launch the “Escape Room” initiative inspired by mangrove trees, which will provide visitors with a unique experience that contributes to enhancing awareness of the environment and pressing environmental risks during the “Year of Sustainability” in the UAE.” .

Laila Mustafa Abdul Latif, Director General of the Emirates Nature-WWF, commented on the event: “The Climate Change Escape Room – Crimean Edition provides an exciting experience, designed to attract more attention to the climate change crisis and the challenges facing nature, and to inspire and motivate participants to be part of the solution. We welcome All participants are invited to join the Change Leaders community, where they can participate in field trips side-by-side with conservation experts and actually help them implement nature-based solutions on the ground.”

Empowerment through education.

This innovative educational initiative aims to motivate community members to contribute to confronting the effects of climate change and to enhance community participation in national efforts aimed at preserving the environment. This initiative, available to everyone, comes within the framework of the UAE’s preparations to host the COP28 Conference of the Parties from November 30 to December 12. The final “Escape Room” tour will end at TECOM Group’s Dubai Science Park, which organizes the annual “Together We Walk” charity initiative, on November 18.

It is worth noting that the “Escape Room” initiative, inspired by mangroves, not only provides an interactive entertainment experience, but it is also an opportunity for participants to learn more about how to confront the challenges of climate change by adapting mangroves and taking advantage of their amazing capabilities. Participation will not be limited to that, but participants will also be asked to take meaningful climate action by volunteering in various environmental activities through the “Sahim” and “Leaders of Change” programs of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and the Emirates Nature Society in cooperation with the World Wide Fund for Nature. Such initiatives aim to enable volunteers to make a noticeable positive difference through their contribution to research and decisions aimed at preserving the environment.

Support sustainability

Dubai Media City and Dubai Science Park are two of the business parks affiliated with the TECOM Group, which has sought since 1999 to develop specialized business parks focusing on vital sectors in strategic locations in the Emirate of Dubai, including pioneering parks such as Dubai Internet City, Dubai Design District, and Dubai Studio City. And Dubai Knowledge Park.

In addition, over the years, Dubai Media City has succeeded in establishing its position as a prominent destination for the media and communications sector in the region, and today it contributes to raising awareness of the importance of climate action and motivating community members to play an active role in this framework. As for Dubai Science Park, it is the best example of the importance of integrating sustainability into various fields of science to stimulate research, innovation, and finding solutions that bring tangible benefits at the global level.