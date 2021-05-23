Avant-garde design and technology are qualities that Megoges transfers to each and every one of its real estate developments, and which are especially evident in the Tecnos Building, presented as a new concept of housing due to qualities, amenities or the strategic location where it is located.

Tecnos building is located in an ideal environment, on the first line of Avenida Juan de Borbón, next to the tram, one of the most modern areas of the city of Murcia, which stands out for the quality of its services, the wide range of green areas and excellent communications.

The Tecnos Building promotion includes homes with one, two, three and up to four bedrooms and also penthouses. These homes stand out for the excellence of their materials and finishes, among which are top-of-the-line brands such as Porcelanosa or Kerabent, as well as their adaptive kitchens and magnificent terraces. Without a doubt, a modern home concept designed to be enjoyed.

We are facing a sustainable and energy self-sufficient building, which also stands out for the functionality and quality of its common spaces, among which we must highlight the swimming pool with perimeter closure, the gym equipped with a cardio-safe area, the garden areas and even the incorporation of a recharging area for scooters and electric bicycles. In addition, the building has smart mailboxes for the remote reception of parcels, through a home automation application, which allows to receive any order ‘online’, in a simple way, without the need to be at home.

Tecnos is one of the most emblematic buildings on this unique avenue by incorporating advanced technology with a well-studied and current design that will undoubtedly meet the expectations of the most demanding clients. The installation of photovoltaic solar panels stands out as a recognizable, avant-garde and ecological element of the building. Its objective is to satisfy the demand for electricity in the common areas and elements of the building through an efficient self-consumption system, considerably reducing community expenses for the owners.

On the ground floor we find up to six types of homes with one to three bedrooms, with one or two bathrooms depending on the model, all of them with independent terraces ranging from 16 to 72 m2, ideal for enjoying them outdoors.

With private entrance access from outside the building or from the hall, we find very comfortable homes in their design with kitchens integrated with the living rooms and with views of the plot, transmitting an unparalleled feeling of spaciousness and light.

In height we find homes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of them en suite, with kitchens integrated in the living rooms and with terraces of almost 6 or 11 m2 depending on the model.

Also in height there are three-bedroom homes with different designs. All of them offer the possibility of opting for kitchens integrated with the living rooms to increase the feeling of space or enjoy them closed or semi-closed.

Each of these models has semi-integrated terraces to living rooms and kitchens, with surfaces of almost 7 to 11 m2, which provide a sense of continuity and spaciousness to this important area of ​​the house.

The types of 4-bedroom homes are characterized by their diversity, since there are various sizes and distributions, from 124 m2 to 161 m2 and with 2 or 3 bathrooms depending on the model. In this case, the kitchen also has the option of choosing between integrated with the living room, closed or semi-closed.

Like the rest of the houses, they have large terraces of almost 7 and up to 23 m2, depending on the model and height, semi-integrated into the kitchen and living room.

As for the penthouses, with 3 or 4 bedrooms, their main characteristic are the huge terraces of 115 and almost 120 m2 respectively, with spacious rooms with connection to the outside, giving them great light and spaciousness.

The company bases the success of its proposal as a promoter on the experience of its professional team, with more than 30 years of experience in the sector, and the excellent reception that both its promotions and its role in the management of developable land have always had.