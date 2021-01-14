I.n the marketing departments of automobile manufacturers, people often think about which environment – apart from the known channels – could be of interest to the brand in order to attract potential buyers. In the luxury segment in particular, the topic of “yacht” naturally comes up very quickly. Who, if not the owner of 50-meter formats, buys an AMG SLS GT in passing? In any case, such situations are guaranteed.

And so during the Monaco Yacht Show, perhaps the most exclusive trade fair on the planet, numerous high-end models from the Maybach to the 918 Spyder with purchase prices of well over 100,000 euros were or were parked on the yacht stern, directly in front of it on the pier anyway used as a VIP shuttle. Above all, the last-mentioned measure was, at least when trade fairs were still allowed to take place, a genius move because the traffic in the principality is so heavy that the guests can inspect the vehicle for a relatively long time.

For some manufacturers, however, this was not enough. They took a more complex path in expanding their brand by allying with shipyards to launch their own boat. The most prominent project or the one that received the most media attention was the Arrow 460, which Mercedes-Benz and its style department realized together with Silver Arrows Marine. 14 meters for 2.5 million euros – not a bargain, but definitely an eye-catcher in luxurious marinas too.









Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63

Lambo di mare





Further examples? There is plenty. Aston Martin designed the AM 37 together with Quintessence Yachts, Bugatti is allegedly building the 20-meter-long Niniette with Palmer Johnson, which is limited to 66 copies, and the design studio FA Porsche designed the Gran Turismo 115 for Dynamiq Yachts and a 41- for the Royal Falcon Fleet. Meter catamaran. Another example is Lexus. The Toyota subsidiary brand had the almost 20-meter-long LY 650 made by the American shipyard Marquis Yachts and is apparently planning another model.

“With the small number of units, the effort is high and hardly pays off. The sport boats are more of a marketing idea, ”said Stefan Bratzel, who teaches as a professor for the automotive industry in Bergisch Gladbach, the German Press Agency. Premium manufacturers used water sports to present their brand. “The products have to be exclusive and belong to the luxury and high-end segment. Only then does the sport boat product radiate onto the vehicle brand. ”There is a lot of truth in these statements, especially those about the small numbers. So far, none of these collaborations have worked in such a way that they put a smile on the face of the respective controller.

Top speed of 60 knots

Now a purely Italian duo is preparing to change this. Automobili Lamborghini from Sant’Agata Bolognese and the Italian Sea Group, a still young shipyard from Marina di Cararra, will send the first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 onto the water in the spring of next year, the first of – attention – 15 units already sold. Fabrizio Massa, who works in sales at the Italian Sea Group, says: “We were a little surprised by this good start, but the project is also very exciting.”

Designed by Centro Stile Lamborghini with the technical expertise of the development department of the Italian Sea Group, the 19.50 meter long and 5.42 meter wide yacht reaches a top speed of 60 knots, the equivalent of more than 110 km / h. If no windshield was shielded for the passenger at this speed, such a trip would also be a free tightening of the facial skin. Two diesel engines from MAN, each with a power of 1,471 kilowatts, propel the yacht, which weighs just 24 tons and is made entirely of carbon fiber laminate.

Experienced Lamborghini drivers do not have to get used to the cockpit, which is also made of carbon – the start button looks exactly the same as in the car. Several design elements of the yacht are also inspired by the road – the hardtop, for example, from the Lamborghini roadsters, the headlights in the bow of the Terzo Millennio and Sián FKP 37, the overall concept of the Miura and Countach from the sixties and seventies.

The delivery of the first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is to take place on April 1st, no joke, with the next production number following every month. Four of them can be created in parallel, the production time is between six and seven months. With a limited edition of 63 copies, the cooperation between Lamborghini and the Italian Sea Group is set to run for five years. So there is still a little time to think about investing the (non-negotiable) three million euros.