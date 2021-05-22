The value of cryptocurrencies has exceeded two trillion dollars. Given Ruvic / Reuters

Some readers have asked my opinion about bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies, whose fluctuations have dominated the stock market information. They ask me to comment on what they are and what is happening. Well, I can tell you what they are. What is happening is a bit more difficult to explain.

Here’s the story so far: bitcoin, the first and most important cryptocurrency, was introduced in 2009. It uses an encryption key, similar to those used in hard-to-crack codes – hence the prefix “crypto” – to establish chains of token ownership that give current holders the… ownership of those tokens. And today we use bitcoins to buy houses and cars, pay bills, make business investments, and so on.

Wait. We don’t do any of that. Twelve years later, cryptocurrencies play almost no role in economic activity. The only time we hear of its use as a means of payment – other than speculative transactions – is in association with illegal activities, such as money laundering or bitcoin ransom that Colonial Pipeline paid to hackers who shut down its service.

Twelve years is an eternity in information technology. Venmo, the app that I can use to share restaurant accounts, buy fresh fruit from street vendors, and more, was also created in 2009. Apple introduced its first-generation iPad in 2010. Zoom went live in 2012. When technology catches up the age of cryptocurrency, we hope that it has either become part of the fabric of everyday life or that it has given up and accepted failure.

If normal people, who comply with the law, do not use cryptocurrencies, it is not due to lack of effort on the part of the defenders of these currencies. Many hours and highly paid people have been spent trying to find the winning app, the one that will finally get the masses to use bitcoin, ethereum, or any other such currency on a daily basis.

But I have been in numerous encounters with crypto or blockchain enthusiasts, the concept they are based on. At these meetings, some of us always ask, as politely as possible, what problem this technology solves. What is it that cheaper and easier-to-use technologies cannot do as well or better? I have not yet received a clear answer.

But investors continue to pay huge amounts of money in exchange for digital tokens. The values ​​of the major cryptocurrencies fluctuate wildly. Bitcoin fell 30% on Wednesday morning, although it made up most of what it lost that same afternoon. However, the combined value of these cryptocurrencies has at times exceeded two trillion dollars, more than half the value of all the intellectual property of US companies. Why are there people willing to pay large amounts of money for assets who don’t seem to do anything? The answer, of course, is that the prices of these assets keep rising, so the early investors made a ton of money, and their success continues to attract new investors.

This might sound like a speculative bubble, or perhaps a Ponzi scheme, and speculative bubbles are, in fact, natural Ponzi schemes. But could a Ponzi scheme really go that far? Well, yes: Bernie Madoff ran his scam for at least two decades, and he could have continued if the financial crisis hadn’t crossed him.

But a long-running Ponzi scheme demands a story, and storytelling is where cryptocurrencies really shine. First of all, cryptocurrency advocates are very good at techno-jargon – they use arcane terminology to convince themselves and others that they are offering revolutionary new technology, despite the blockchain being quite old from the point of view. view of information technology, and have not yet found attractive uses.

Second, there is a strong element of libertarian nonsense: claims that fiat currencies, money issued by the state without tangible backing, are going to sink at any moment. It is true that the UK, whose currency was still standing the last time I looked, dropped off the gold standard 90 years ago. But who keeps score?

Considering all this, are cryptocurrencies heading for bankruptcy in the near future? Not necessarily. One fact that gives even crypto-skeptics like me pause is the durability of gold as a highly valued asset. After all, gold suffers from the same problems as bitcoins. People may think of it as money, but it lacks the attributes of a useful currency: it can’t really be used for transactions – try buying a new car with gold bullion – and its purchasing power has been extremely unstable. So when Keynes struck the gold standard as a “barbarian relic” back in 1924, he was right. But the mystery of the metal and its valuation survive. It is conceivable that one or two cryptocurrencies will manage to achieve similar longevity. Or maybe not. For starters, governments are fully aware that cryptocurrencies are being used by criminal actors, and it is very possible that they will destroy it, something they have never done with the commercialization of gold. In addition, the proliferation of cryptocurrencies may prevent some of them from reaching the quasi-sacred category that gold holds in the minds of some.

The good news is that none of this matters much. Since bitcoins and their relatives have failed to achieve a significant economic function, what happens to their value is basically irrelevant to those of us who do not participate in the crypto game.

Paul krugman He is a Nobel Prize in Economics. © The New York Times, 2021. News Clips translation.